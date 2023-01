WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus Wausau Hospital says their first baby of the year arrived at 7:08 a.m. Sunday morning.

Cailum Abel Berger weighted 8 pounds 10 ounces. He was 20 inches long.

Cailum, his parents and his one older brother are from Rhinelander.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.