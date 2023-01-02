News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Aspirus to hold hiring events in Wisconsin Rapids and Stevens Point

(Aspirus)
By Sean White
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - For those looking for a new job, a chance to expand their career, or to learn more about opportunities in the healthcare field, Aspirus Health is hosting two area hiring events in January.

The events will be held at Aspirus Riverview Hospital at 410 Dewey St. in Wisconsin Rapids on Jan. 11 from 4-6 p.m., and at Aspirus Stevens Point Hospital at 900 Illinois Ave. in Stevens Point on Jan. 24 from 4-6 p.m. No appointment or resume is needed.

Those who attend the hiring events will have a unique opportunity for a same-day, in-person interview with the local recruitment team and if qualified, an immediate job offer. Same-day hires are also eligible for a $500 bonus.

Attendees can learn about positions currently available in food service, housekeeping, supply chain, revenue cycle, phlebotomy, pharmacy technician, accounting assistants, security, nursing, nursing assistants, and health unit coordinators.

Many career opportunities with Aspirus do not require healthcare experience, and on-the-job training is often available. Aspirus says the most important qualification for someone is the desire to bring their best every day and assist in providing care for Aspirus patients.

Those unable to attend the hiring events may apply with Aspirus online here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-day winter storm arrives Monday night through Wednesday
First Alert Weather Day: Monday night through Wednesday
A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio,...
Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say
Baby Regan is the first baby born in 2023 at Marshfield Medical Center Weston.
Marshfield Medical Center-Weston welcomes first baby of 2023
Monday night into Tuesday, a wintry mix or freezing rain could cause hazardous travel. Snow...
First Alert Weather: Potential winter storm to start the new year
FILE PHOTO - Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in...
Body dead for several months found in SC donation bin

Latest News

Cailum Abel Berger arrived at 7:08 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023
Aspirus Wausau Hospital welcomes New Years baby
Waupaca County Sheriff's Office uniform
2 arrested after report of shooting in Waupaca County
The Northwoods Marching Band (File)
Northwoods Marching Band performs in Rose Parade
A multi-day winter storm arrives Monday night through Wednesday
First Alert Weather Day: Monday night through Wednesday