Aspirus to hold hiring events in Wisconsin Rapids and Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - For those looking for a new job, a chance to expand their career, or to learn more about opportunities in the healthcare field, Aspirus Health is hosting two area hiring events in January.

The events will be held at Aspirus Riverview Hospital at 410 Dewey St. in Wisconsin Rapids on Jan. 11 from 4-6 p.m., and at Aspirus Stevens Point Hospital at 900 Illinois Ave. in Stevens Point on Jan. 24 from 4-6 p.m. No appointment or resume is needed.

Those who attend the hiring events will have a unique opportunity for a same-day, in-person interview with the local recruitment team and if qualified, an immediate job offer. Same-day hires are also eligible for a $500 bonus.

Attendees can learn about positions currently available in food service, housekeeping, supply chain, revenue cycle, phlebotomy, pharmacy technician, accounting assistants, security, nursing, nursing assistants, and health unit coordinators.

Many career opportunities with Aspirus do not require healthcare experience, and on-the-job training is often available. Aspirus says the most important qualification for someone is the desire to bring their best every day and assist in providing care for Aspirus patients.

Those unable to attend the hiring events may apply with Aspirus online here.

