Another Packers win boosts spirits of fans and area businesses

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - It all boils down to one game for the Packers. Last night’s blowout win against the Vikings kept their playoff chances alive. From four and eight to eight and eight, the team and the fans have renewed their faith.

“It was quite the game to watch. I was not expecting them to blow the Vikings out of the water the way they did,” said Dahne Nutter, Packer fan from Wausau.

The team’s four-game winning streak has also reignited the business for local bars including Hoehn’s Huddle owner Dan Hoehn who said it was a standing-room-only crowd last night. “As close to Lambeau as you’re going to get. Everyone’s going crazy, it’s just a fun atmosphere, loud, energetic and you can really feel the energy,” said Hoehn.

That wasn’t always the case, with only a 3% chance to make the playoffs a month ago, things weren’t looking great for local bars either. “It’s definitely tough, especially with the night games they flexed a lot to prime time thinking the Packers were going to be really good, but night games are tough because no one wants to stay out until 11 or 11:30,” said Hoehn.

The rebound comes as a shock to lifelong packer fan Dahne Nutter, “I did not think we’d even have a chance to make it in the playoffs. now one more game away and hopefully we can get that chance to maybe do something with it and get in the Superbowl, that would be awesome.”

His hopes remain high for the playoffs and beyond. “Last time the packers struggled like this, we won the Superbowl in 2010,” said Nutter.

Lifelong fan Ethan Landowski from Ringle said he isn’t ready to celebrate just yet, “You can’t count out Detroit. They’ve been playing some good ball lately, it’s not going to be a walk in the park.”.

Hoehn said they sold 10 jerseys last night. If you don’t have tickets to next Sunday’s game, Hoehn’s Huddle will be giving away two tickets on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.