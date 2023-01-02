News and First Alert Weather App
2 arrested after report of shooting in Waupaca County

The victim wasn’t shot but suffered cuts to his hand
Waupaca County Sheriff's Office uniform
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EMBARRASS, Wis. (WBAY) - Two men were arrested on New Year’s Eve, including the victim, after a report that a man was shot in the village of Embarrass in Waupaca County.

Dispatchers received a call shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday from a neighbor who thought they heard a shooting on the 300-block of High Street, according to an investigator.

A 39-year-old man was found with cuts to his hand. He was treated at a hospital and then booked into the Waupaca County Jail Saturday night along with an 18-year-old man.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate and declined to say what happened at the home or how the victim suffered cuts. The district attorney’s office will consider what crimes to charge the men with, if any.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Clintonville police and the Clintonville Area Ambulance Service.

