Packers lead Vikings at halftime 27-3

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers, who now control their own playoff destiny, are off to a terrific start against the Vikings, as they lead Minnesota at halftime 27-3.

After both teams punted on their first drive, the Vikings’ special teams made the first big impact. Minnesota blocked a Pat O’Donnell punt to take over at the Green Bay one. The Packers’ defense managed to keep the Vikings out of the end zone as Minnesota settled for a chip shot Greg Joseph field goal.

The next kick was a big one for Green Bay. Keisean Nixon finally got the kick return for a touchdown that’s eluded him. The speedster returned it 105 yards to give the Packers a 7-3 lead. It was the first kick return for a touchdown for the Packers since Randall Cobb did it in 2011.

After a couple more stagnant drives, the Packers defense came up with another huge play. On a third down, Vikings’ quarterback Kirk Cousins was intercepted by Darnell Savage off a deflected ball and returned it 75 yards for a touchdown. It was the first-ever touchdown for Savage as Green Bay expanded their lead to 14-3.

After a Minnesota punt, the Packers pieced together their best offensive drive, which bled into the second quarter. A 14-play drive got inside the Vikings’ five, but Green Bay had to kick a field goal, giving the Packers a 17-3 lead.

Minnesota went on the offensive on their next drive, getting into Packers territory. However, the Packers’ defense again got to Kirk Cousins. A tipped ball led to an Adrian Amos interception, ending the Vikings’ threat. Green Bay made quick work as a long Aaron Jones run set the Packers up deep in Vikings’ territory. From there, Aaron Rodgers zipped one to Robert Tonyan for 21 yards to give Green Bay a 24-3 lead.

On their final drive of the half, Minnesota once again crossed the 50 into Packers territory. The Vikings would attempt a 50-yard field goal with 41 seconds left in the half, but Greg Joseph would miss for the second time on the day. With time still on the clock, Green Bay would fight for one more score before intermission. They’d get the ball to the Vikings’ 37 to set up a 56-yard field goal. Crosby knocked it through to give Green Bay a 27-3 lead at the half.

