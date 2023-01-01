Noon Year’s Eve event offers family-friendly fun for kids

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Staying up late with the little ones is not the ideal night for parents, but on Noon Year’s Eve kids can be wide awake. The event for kids and parents had a larger turnout than the previous year.

The event space keeps expanding, which means more room to play for the kids. The activities at Noon Year’s Eve included decorating cookies, a play area, basketball, and the big balloon drop.

“We’ve increased it to like a thousand balloons, so it’s like pouring down of color, and of course, they’re allowed to pop them, so they get to jump on them and pop them,” said Shelly Bovet, the co-Founder of the Greater Wausau Children’s Museum.

After the balloon drop, kids can walk around the museum on bubble wrap and make a chain of noise as they celebrate the new year.

“I’ve never seen so many balloons like that,” said a kid attending the Noon Year’s Eve event.

The money spent on the event will go towards activities hosted by the Children’s Museum. Regular hours at the Children’s Museum will resume after the new year.

