News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Noon Year’s Eve event offers family-friendly fun for kids

By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Staying up late with the little ones is not the ideal night for parents, but on Noon Year’s Eve kids can be wide awake. The event for kids and parents had a larger turnout than the previous year.

The event space keeps expanding, which means more room to play for the kids. The activities at Noon Year’s Eve included decorating cookies, a play area, basketball, and the big balloon drop.

“We’ve increased it to like a thousand balloons, so it’s like pouring down of color, and of course, they’re allowed to pop them, so they get to jump on them and pop them,” said Shelly Bovet, the co-Founder of the Greater Wausau Children’s Museum.

After the balloon drop, kids can walk around the museum on bubble wrap and make a chain of noise as they celebrate the new year.

“I’ve never seen so many balloons like that,” said a kid attending the Noon Year’s Eve event.

The money spent on the event will go towards activities hosted by the Children’s Museum. Regular hours at the Children’s Museum will resume after the new year.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022
DC Everest students practice
Northwoods Band to perform in Rose Parade
9 charged in Adams County drug investigation
The first camera is on Rib Mountain Drive, but more cameras will be installed in the Wausau...
Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is using Flock cameras to catch criminals
Langlade Co. Sheriff's Office
Passenger dead after Langlage Co. crash

Latest News

Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries Saturday, while some sun on Sunday.
First Alert Weather: Tranquil & relatively mild holiday weekend
Snow showers wind down overnight. Clouds & cool on New Year's Day. A winter storm will bring a...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast
Noon Year’s Eve
Noon Year’s Eve
Snow showers through the evening, then mainly cloudy. Clouds & cool on New Year's Day. A winter...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast