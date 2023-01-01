News and First Alert Weather App
GRAPHIC: Human skulls found in box at Mexico airport bound for US

File photo from a baggage check. Mexican officials said a box with human skulls in it that was...
File photo from a baggage check. Mexican officials said a box with human skulls in it that was on its way to the U.S. was discovered at Querétaro Intercontinental Airport.(TSA)
By Patrick Phillips and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
QUERETARO, Mexico (WCSC/Gray News) - The Mexican National Guard said it discovered four skulls, apparently of human origin, that were scheduled to be sent to South Carolina.

The package was registered to a courier and parcel company and guardsmen made the discovery inside the Querétaro Intercontinental Airport, where they are authorized to carry out random searches for narcotics, firearms and currency, a news release from the Mexican Government stated.

Guard members said X-rays of the cardboard box detected “abnormal organic material,” which required further inspection. When authorities opened the box, they found four skulls of different sizes wrapped in transparent plastic and aluminum foil.

The remains were apparently sent from the municipality of Apatzingán, Michoacán, and addressed to Manning, South Carolina.

Authorities said the package did not have the required documentation to support its shipment and the Mexican attorney general is investigating the discovery.

No details on the people involved or reason for the shipment were included in the news release.

This image, released by the Mexican National Guard, showed two of the four apparently human...
This image, released by the Mexican National Guard, showed two of the four apparently human skulls found at the Querétaro Intercontinental Airport. Officials said the package was bound for Manning, South Carolina when they intercepted it.(Mexican National Guard)

