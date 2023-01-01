First Alert Weather: Potential winter storm to start the new year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Happy New Year! The first day of 2023 is a tranquil one across North Central Wisconsin on Sunday. Clouds will be common from start to finish and it’ll be cool. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Mainly cloudy and cool to start the new year. (WSAW)

Mostly cloudy for Sunday night and Monday. Lows into early Monday drop back into the low to mid 20s. Highs on Monday are in the mid 30s.

A quarter inch of ice, perhaps more could impact the region Monday night into Tuesday morning. (WSAW)

We are closely watching the next winter storm that is poised to impact the region from Monday night to Wednesday with possible First Alert Weather Days. As has been the case with most of the winter storms this season, there are two parts that we are concerned about. The first aspect will be the wintry mix and freezing rain that could fall Monday night into Tuesday morning. The best bet for snow mixed with sleet and some freezing rain will be in the Northwoods, while a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, and rain is more likely in Central Wisconsin. This leads to the risk of hazardous travel conditions late Monday night into Tuesday morning due to ice accumulation of a quarter of an inch or more in parts of the area.

A winter storm will be tracking toward Wisconsin this week. (WSAW)

A wintry mix of snow/sleet north, while sleet, freezing rain possible central and south. (WSAW)

A mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain in a good part of the area Tuesday AM. (WSAW)

As low-pressure tracks across the state on Tuesday into Tuesday night, there may be some drier air that works in, causing the mixed precipitation north and freezing rain/rain showers in Central Wisconsin to taper off for a time. No less, there will be the second round of the storm Tuesday night into Wednesday, which may be falling as a wintry mix, but then go to periods of snow later Tuesday night into Wednesday morning for the entire area. The snow is forecast to taper to snow showers by Wednesday afternoon from west to east. It is way too early to say how much snowfall will occur region-wide from this winter storm. However, the potential is there for some accumulations, enough that the snow shovel may be needed on Wednesday. Be sure to check back for updates and if a First Alert Weather Day may be issued.

Snow or a wintry mix north, while freezing rain/rain central & south Tuesday. (WSAW)

A wintry mix will change to snow on Tuesday night into early Wednesday. (WSAW)

Snow will taper to snow showers Wednesday morning. (WSAW)

After the winter storm exits, seasonably chilly for Thursday and Friday with some sun. Highs in the mid 20s. The next chance of snow could return to start next weekend, Saturday, January 7th. Highs in the upper 20s.

Highs will be above average through mid-week, a bit cooler late week. (WSAW)

