First Alert Weather Day: Monday night through Wednesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Monday night through Wednesday for North Central Wisconsin. It may be a new year but the trend for slow-moving, long-duration winter storms continues to be a theme this season. Low-pressure organizing in the Rockies will transition NE toward the western Plains and track toward Wisconsin Tuesday into Tuesday night. There will be two parts to this winter storm that we will be dealing with for the first half of the week.

Round 1 will be Monday night into Tuesday morning with snow and some wintry mix possible in the Northwoods, while a wintry mix, changes to freezing rain in Central Wisconsin, and to rain showers, especially south of Highway 29 during the day Tuesday. On Tuesday morning, there is the potential for a tenth to quarter inch of ice from freezing rain/sleet in parts of Central Wisconsin. Meantime, in the Northwoods snowfall accumulations of a few inches could occur through late Tuesday morning, along with some sleet possible. Hazardous travel is anticipated Tuesday for the morning commute, in Central Wisconsin due to the icy conditions, and farther north due to accumulating snow.

Drier air is then forecast to move over the area Tuesday afternoon, causing the precipitation to taper to freezing rain/rain showers or drizzle in Central Wisconsin, while snow tapers to snow showers in the north. A secondary wave of low pressure will then develop and push NE toward lower Michigan Tuesday night into Wednesday. This brings round 2 of mostly snow in Central Wisconsin, while a chance of snow showers in the Northwoods. Once again, hazardous travel conditions are possible for Wednesday morning in the southern half of the area.

There are still a couple of factors that could lead to notable adjustments to the forecast for this winter storm. The first is the track of the low. If the low moves 50 to 100 miles farther south, Central Wisconsin would experience snow and less in the way of freezing rain or a wintry mix, while the Northwoods would be on the edge of picking up snowfall. Vice versa, a track more north would bring milder air into Central Wisconsin, meaning more in the way of rain Monday night into Tuesday, lessening the ice threat, but shifting that instead across the north.

No less, stay up to date with the latest here at wsaw.com and on the First Alert Weather App for advisories or warnings that are posted related to this winter storm.

