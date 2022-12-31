News and First Alert Weather App
Stevens Point, Portage County Tavern League providing safe rides home on New Year’s Eve

Parking rules return to normal at noon on January 1
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - At Guu’s On Main, it’s a double party on Saturday night with New Year’s Eve and their “Guu’s-aversary.”

“We’ve got a band called Save Point, they’re gonna start at ten o’clock. And we’re also gonna have a little champagne toast at midnight,” said Kellen Ferkey, owner of Guu’s On Main.

As much as they want everyone to enjoy the festivities, they also want people to celebrate responsibly. Thanks to the Portage County Tavern League and the City of Stevens Point, that’s a little easier.

“It’s great that people aren’t going to be thinking about whether or not they need to make a bad decision about their evening and they can go about having a good, safe way home,” said Ferkey.

The Tavern League offering safe rides home is something that happens every year. However, it’s the first time the city of Stevens Point will lift overnight parking restrictions for the holiday. Which was possible thanks to some favorable weather conditions.

“Normally, in winter, you always have that, is there gonna be a snowfall and we have to plow the roads?” says Mayor Mike Wiza, Stevens Point. “But the weather looks great. If we were expecting a snowstorm, probably wouldn’t be as easy.”

When it comes to safely celebrating, it all starts with an effective plan before, during, and after your night out.

“I think it’s really important to know what your limitations are, I think it’s important to know what your aim for your evening is and keep it within the scope of what you need to do that evening,” said Ferkey.

Combine the Safe Ride initiative and the lifted parking restrictions, they’re both there to give people an easier decision to safely go back home.

“Don’t drink and drive, ever,” says Wiza. “But if you happen to indulge a little bit too much on New Year’s Eve, just know that the city’s doing our part to have your back.” As long as you’re legally parked, or parked inside a non-permitted spot in a city lot, you won’t get a ticket.

Four vans for the Safe Ride program will be running tomorrow night from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. You must go from a bar to a home or hotel.

To contact the Tavern League of Wisconsin’s SafeRide program, call 715-340-7056 or click here.

