Families from all over head to Granite Peak for some New Year’s fun

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It was a busy day at Granite Peak, but the ice and slush were not stopping the skiers from having a good time.

With warmer weather, the only thing skiers had to worry about was ice.

The lift slowed down in the morning due to flash freeze everywhere. Groomers worked from four am to eleven am to get the slopes open.

A lot of families and friends took to Granite Peak today. People traveled all around the nation to do some New Year’s skiing. Some even plan on coming back next year.

“It poses challenges. This happens across the ski industry. We have to work with mother nature, hand in hand. You know, the team’s done a Hell of a job today really battling what was given to us this morning,” said Granite Peak General Manager Gregg Fisher.

Granite Peak says they are excited about the season and prepared for any weather changes. They will host their New Year’s Eve Party at 7 p.m. followed by a torchlight parade and fireworks show.

