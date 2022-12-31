Almond-Bancroft boys, Amherst girls victorious as 51st Sentry Classic closes

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The 51st Sentry Classic wrapped up on Friday, with Almond-Bancroft boys basketball and Amherst girls basketball emerging victorious in our Dec. 30 prep highlights.

Almond-Bancroft held off a furious Assumption comeback, who pulled within three points in the closing minutes after being down by as much as 13 in the second half. The Eagles got one final stand and made free throws for the 69-61 win.

Amherst trailed Pacelli midway through the first half before pulling ahead to win 53-39 over the Cardinals.

