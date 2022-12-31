20th annual Share Your Holidays campaign raises close to $150,000

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Share Your Holidays 2022 was a smashing success once again for WSAW/WZAW’s 20th annual fundraiser for the Salvation Army of Wausau, The Neighbors’ Place, and Peyton’s Promise.

Including matching grants, the Share Your Holidays campaign raised $149,063.

NewsChannel-7 would like to thank everyone who donated food and money to the campaign. A special thanks to the Miller-Halvorsen family, the McDonald Foundation, the Dudley Foundation, the B.A. and Esther Greenheck Foundation, J-X Truck Center, along with Incredible Bank and everyone in the community who supported this year’s campaign.

Thank you all for Sharing Your Holidays!

