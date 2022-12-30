News and First Alert Weather App
Tavern League, AAA bring back safe ride programs for New Year’s

(WSAW)
By Sean White
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As they did for Thanksgiving weekend, the Tavern League of Wisconsin is offering free rides home for those celebrating New Year’s Eve in an effort to keep Wisconsin roads safe.

If you find yourself in a state where you shouldn’t get behind the wheel, Lt. Andrew Seubert of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department says there are plenty of alternatives. “Either get a sober rider or do a ride-share or some sort of program, or taxi,” he said.

The Tavern League also issues tickets to participating bars so people can get a free ride home. As a last resort, AAA is also offering free rides home using their Tow-To-Go program. Rides are completely confidential and you do not need to be a member to use the programs.

To contact the Tavern League of Wisconsin’s SafeRide program, call 715-340-7056 or click here.

To contact AAA, call 1-855 2-TOW-2-GO or click here.

