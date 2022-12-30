Stevens Point lifting overnight parking restrictions for New Years Eve

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mayor Mike Wiza of Stevens Point is lifting all overnight parking restrictions Saturday night into Sunday. In a press release, the Mayor stated this is in an effort to ensure residents have a safe night.

With overnight parking on the streets, all non-permitted city lots and legal parking spots will be available to use. Normal rulings will resume at noon on Sunday.

Along with using Uber and LYFT to get home safely, the Tavern League will be offering rides for those who need them. Just ask your bartender for more information.

“Don’t take any chances. Plan ahead and make sure you get home safely. There doesn’t appear to be any snow in the forecast, so don’t risk a ticket or worse. Leave your car and get a ride home,” said Mayor Wiza

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.