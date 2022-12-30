News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Stevens Point lifting overnight parking restrictions for New Years Eve

Stevens Point
Stevens Point(wsaw)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mayor Mike Wiza of Stevens Point is lifting all overnight parking restrictions Saturday night into Sunday. In a press release, the Mayor stated this is in an effort to ensure residents have a safe night.

With overnight parking on the streets, all non-permitted city lots and legal parking spots will be available to use. Normal rulings will resume at noon on Sunday.

Along with using Uber and LYFT to get home safely, the Tavern League will be offering rides for those who need them. Just ask your bartender for more information.

“Don’t take any chances. Plan ahead and make sure you get home safely. There doesn’t appear to be any snow in the forecast, so don’t risk a ticket or worse. Leave your car and get a ride home,” said Mayor Wiza

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kwik Trip incident on 12-29
Authorities investigate report of stolen vehicle at Weston Kwik Trip, suspect evaluated at health care center
Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022
Morgan Laine Ransom, 3, died unexpectedly from the flu less than one month before her fourth...
‘Brightest soul’: 3-year-old dies from flu, family says
fire
Crews battle overnight fire at town of Stettin business
Rib Mountain water main break affecting traffic
Crews in Rib Mountain repair water main, continue restoration efforts

Latest News

Gary Olsen named NCHC Executive Director
Former Rothschild administrator to serve at new NCHC leader
The 7 Things You Need To Know For Friday, December 30th, 2022
7 Things You Need To Know - December 30, 2022
Recipes from Timekeeper Distillery owners
Cocktail and appetizer recipes for your New Years party
Blown transformer leaves hundreds without power.
Blown transformer in Rib Mountain causes hundreds to lose power