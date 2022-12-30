News and First Alert Weather App
Marshfield zoo changing to winter hours on New Years Day

(Wildwood Zoo)
By Sean White
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield is changing its operating hours at the start of the new year.

The new hours will be in effect from Jan. 1-March 31.

  • Monday - Friday: 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
  • Saturday and Sunday: 7:30-11:30 a.m.
  • The large animal drive is open all year from 6 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

“Our goal is to foster an understanding of our partnership with nature and the environment through animal conservation, education, and recreational opportunities,” said Wildwood Zoo Manager Sarah Storandt.

Check the Wildwood Zoo Facebook page and the City website for animal updates and more.

