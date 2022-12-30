Marathon County Sherriff’s Office is using Flock cameras to catch criminals

News and First Alert Weather App
By Jade Flury
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is catching criminals in a new way. Law enforcement is using the Flock Camera System to scan license plates when searching for suspects.

The first Flock camera was installed in Rib Mountain about four months ago. Although it’s the only Flock camera in Marathon County, it has already been used to solve two major crimes.

“They work similarly to cameras you would see at the tollways if you head south to Illinois,” said Jeff Stefonek, the investigation captain for the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office.

The cameras scan license plates using still images as opposed to recorded video. “The technology is developed enough that we can set them on travel routes and capture plates of vehicles that we are looking for for major crimes,” said Stefonek. “One of our success stories here in Marathon County is we had an abduction case that originated here in marathon county,” said Stefonek.

By using the Flock Camera System, law enforcement was able to identify the suspect by reaching out to other jurisdictions in another state using the same system. “We were able to search nationwide through Flock and able to locate the suspects and victim alive and well in Florida,” said Jeff Stefonek.

Stefonek said the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is not using the cameras for just any reason, “We have to be looking for specific vehicles associated with a major crime. It is not looking for speeding, expired registration, or any of the other traffic violations.”

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office didn’t disclose where the Flock camera is located so people can’t avoid the camera.

