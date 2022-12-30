News and First Alert Weather App
Marathon County closes all snowmobile trails Friday

By Sean White
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Just as snowmobile trails were beginning to open and get cleared up for the season, Marathon County Parks, Recreation, and Forestry has decided to close the section of the Moutain Bay Trail from County J going East.

The closure will take effect at 5 p.m. Friday.

Recreation Coordinator Daniel Schmid said, “This section, along with all other trails, will remain closed until further notice. Please stay off and respect closed trails.”

