Langlade Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating crash

Langlade Co. Sheriff's Office
Langlade Co. Sheriff's Office
By Nevada Lilly
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On December 29 at approximately 9:00 pm, there was a report of a motor vehicle crash in the Town of Vilas. Investigators arrived on the scene and learned a 40-year-old male was driving northbound on CTH H and struck a vehicle going westbound that failed to stop at a stop sign on Lloyd Creek Rd.

The driver and the passenger of the westbound vehicle were transported to Langlade Aspirus Hospital, where the 59-year-old passenger was pronounced dead. All occupants of the northbound vehicle were not transported for injuries.

The Wisconsin State Patrol Crash Reconstruction Unit is assisting in the investigation and alcohol is believed to have played a role.

The City of Antigo Fire/EMS, the Town of Peck Volunteer Fire Department, and the Town of Russel Volunteer Fire Department assisted in responding.

The victim’s name is being held until their family is notified.

