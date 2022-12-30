Former Rothschild administrator to serve at new NCHC leader

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - North Central Health Care and the North Central Community Services Program Board have appointed Gary Olsen to serve as the organization’s new Executive Director.

Olsen was unanimously appointed by the Executive Committee of the NCCSP Board and will replace Mort McBain, who served as NCHC Interim Executive Director since April 2022. Olsen joined North Central Health Care in May 2022 as the organization’s Finance Director.

“While serving as NCHC’s Finance Director, Mr. Olsen has quickly shown his ability to navigate a complex organization and effectively collaborate with leadership in Marathon, Lincoln and Langlade Counties,” states NCCSP Board Chair, Kurt Gibbs. “His background in government leadership and finance provides a solid foundation that will continue to propel the organization forward as NCHC continues to navigate the unprecedented impacts of Covid-19 and enter the final phases of renovations for the Wausau Campus in 2023. We are pleased to have Gary lead this dedicated team of employees at NCHC.”

Olsen has over 28 years of experience in government leadership roles, including serving as the Senior Accountant at Shawano County for 7 years, Finance Director at Langlade County for 16 years, and as Village Administrator for the Village of Rothschild for 5 years.

“I am honored to accept the role as NCHC’s Executive Director and look forward to a bright future for this organization. Nothing has impressed me more in the last several months than the impact NCHC has on the lives of so many in Central Wisconsin who seek services for mental health, recovery, long-term care and developmental disability needs,” states Gary Olsen. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve in this new capacity on behalf of our three partner counties, those we serve, and the team of talented, hard-working employees at NCHC.”

