First Alert Weather: Tranquil & relatively mild holiday weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We have reached the final couple of days of 2022. After an active stretch of wintry precipitation and frigid cold, the tail end of the month of December will be somewhat mild, and quiet weather-wise in North Central Wisconsin.

Mostly cloudy for Friday evening and some clouds for Friday night. Patchy fog is possible leading into Saturday morning. Chilly with lows in the upper single digits to low 10s. Clouds are more common than peeks of sunshine on New Year’s Eve Saturday. There is a chance of passing flurries or snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

If you are going to be hitting the town to ring in the New Year Saturday night, the good news is that it will not be nearly as cold as some New Year’s Eve nights of the past nor as windy. Mostly cloudy with readings around and after midnight into the mid to upper 20s. Sunday is partly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 30s.

Attention turns to the next weather maker, which is forecast to begin affecting the area later Monday or Monday night. At the onset, freezing rain, sleet, and rain are anticipated in most of the area Monday evening, with a change over to mainly rain from Highway 8 on south Monday night. In the far north, the wintry mix could persist overnight into the morning on Tuesday. Tuesday for the rest of the region may start off wet with periods of rain, tapering to showers by midday. However, chillier air will attempt to move back into the region, and cause a changeover to a wintry mix then some snow/snow showers Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night.

There is still quite a bit of variability between the weather models on the track of the low, timing, and type of precipitation that we are going to experience in North Central Wisconsin from Monday afternoon through Tuesday night. We are going to keep an eye on this to see if a First Alert Weather Day may be needed due to the messy weather potential.

After this storm system moves out, chillier mid to late week with more clouds on Wednesday. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Partly sunny Thursday with afternoon readings topping out in the low 20s. A mix of sun and clouds next Friday, January 6th. Highs in the mid 20s.

