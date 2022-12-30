First Alert Weather: Mild for the New Year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A cold front moved through the region overnight, allowing for colder air to flow back into the region. As the front moves east, temperatures will fall throughout the daytime Friday. Highs will be reached early morning, in the low to mid-30s, with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid-20s. Clouds will be common Friday morning, breaking for some sun during the afternoon.

Highs in the low to mid-30s and likely above freezing for the next 5 days (WSAW)

New Year’s Eve Saturday will feature mostly cloudy skies along with milder than average with highs in the mid 30s. There could be some snow showers around Saturday night as we are ringing in the New Year in North Central Wisconsin. Not much in the way of accumulation is expected. Considerable cloudiness for the first day of 2023 on Sunday. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYE Forecast will feature highs in the low to mid 30s (WSAW)

Snow showers are possible ringing in the New Year. (WSAW)

Monday is when the next weather maker could begin to affect the area. This will likely feature rain showers, perhaps mixed with snow showers, could move into the region Monday afternoon into the early evening. With the track of the low expected to either go to the west of Wisconsin or perhaps right through the state, odds are favoring a rain producer locally. Wet weather is forecast Monday night into Tuesday morning, tapering to rain showers, that could turn over to snow showers Tuesday afternoon. Highs on Monday around 40, while in the upper 30s on Tuesday. More clouds than sun Wednesday and chillier with highs in the upper 20s. Next Thursday has some sunshine with highs in the mid 20s.

Rain and snow mix to fall Monday evening through Tuesday (WSAW)

