Blown transformer in Rib Mountain causes hundreds to lose power

By Sean White
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - More than 1,300 people are without power in the Town of Rib Mountain Thursday as a transformer blew in the area of Lotus Lane and Dahlia Lane in Rib Mountain.

Lieutenant Cory Gladden of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident occurred around 8:30-9 p.m. He said that Wisconsin Public Service is currently working to fix the issue and there is no cause for why the incident occurred.

As of 10:40 p.m., 1,356 people in Rib Mountain were without power, and another 272 customers were impacted in Rothschild.

