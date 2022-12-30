News and First Alert Weather App
9 charged in Adams County drug investigation

(Pixabay)
By Sean White
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DELL PRARIE, Wis. (WSAW) - On Thursday, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant in the 3600 block of 11th Ln. in the Town of Dell Prairie with nine individuals located in the home.

Darius White, 24, Isabella Kilmartin, 19, Mister Walker, 26, Joseph McDonald, 57, Toni Trotta, 33, and Joseph McDonald, 29, all from Wisconsin Dells, Dylan Belk, 29, of Baraboo, Teresa McDonald, 55, of Friendship, and Katelynn McDonald, 20, of Lyndon Station were all charged and have been referred to the Adams County District Attorney’s Office.

All of them received a variety of charges including possession and trafficking of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia which was seized during the investigation.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force, Juneau County Sheriff’s Office Special Tactics and Response Team, and Dells Delton EMS.

