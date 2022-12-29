News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Waffle House employee fights off intruders with his own gun, police say

Police were called to the Waffle House in Horry County, South Carolina along Highway 544 for an...
Police were called to the Waffle House in Horry County, South Carolina along Highway 544 for an assault with possible shots fired.(Daniel Oines / CC BY 2.0)
By WMBF News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – A Waffle House employee defended himself when two men started assaulting him inside the restaurant while customers were inside, according to a police report.

Police were called to the Waffle House in Horry County, South Carolina along Highway 544 for an assault with possible shots fired.

Officers interviewed the employee along with several other witnesses who said that two men ran inside and jumped over the counter.

One of the men hit the worker from behind by punching him in the head and pushing him, while the other man stood by holding a gun, the report said.

The incident report said that the employee brandished his own gun, and the two suspects ran out of the restaurant. When the employee got to the doorway, the two men opened fire and the victim returned fire, the report states.

Heavy damage was done to the restaurant, and multiple shell casings were collected, according to police. No one was injured.

The victim told officers that even if he were able to identify the men, he didn’t want to press any charges for the assault.

Horry County police said the case is closed, pending additional information.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kwik Trip incident on 12-29
Authorities investigate report of stolen vehicle at Weston Kwik Trip, suspect evaluated at health care center
Investigators release name of teen found dead in Portage County, cause of death is likely hypothermia
Fire reported in Weston on Dec. 27
Crews investigating cause of fire at Weston business
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Rib Mountain water main break affecting traffic
Crews in Rib Mountain repair water main, continue restoration efforts

Latest News

Morgan Laine Ransom, 3, died unexpectedly from the flu less than one month before her fourth...
‘Brightest soul’: 3-year-old dies from flu, family says
Susan Johnson’s Southwest flight from Portland, Oregon to Tulsa, Oklahoma for her mother’s...
‘I’m not gonna be there’: Woman misses mother’s funeral due to canceled Southwest flight
DNR confirms CWD in harvested deer in Town of Lincoln
National guard members check on residents, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Death toll climbs as blizzard-battered Buffalo area digs out
Rib Mountain water main break affecting traffic
Crews in Rib Mountain repair water main, continue restoration efforts