Sentry Classic tips off with local teams in action

Columbus Catholic and Edgar girls pick up wins Wednesday
By Ben Helwig
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The 51st annual Sentry Classic tipped off Wednesday within the confines of Quandt Fieldhouse at UWSP.

On deck first, Edgar took on Amherst. The Wildcats dominated the game, winning 49-31. Edgar improves to 6-2 with the win while Amherst drops to 5-5 on the season.

In game two of the day, Marshfield Columbus Catholic met up with Pacelli. It was a close contest, but the Dons were able to close the game out in the second half thanks to some big shots by Maggie Callaghan. Columbus Catholic walked away with the win 48-42.

In the middle contest of the day, the Wisconsin Rapids girls fell to Fond Du Lac 65-34.

