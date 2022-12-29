Recipes to make New Year’s Eve special if celebrating at home
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Whether you’re staying in or going out for New Year’s Eve, a signature drink and plate can make the night special.
Dan and Kimm Weber own Timekeeper Distillery. One of the featured drinks is Gold Rush. It’s served at Timekeepers but is simple enough to make at home.
Gold rush:
- 2oz Timekeeper bourbon
- 1oz fresh lemon juice
- 3/4 oz honey syrup (boil a 2:1 ratio of honey to water)
- Stir with ice and put into a glass with fresh ice.
If you need an appetizer idea, Dan suggests salmon lox toast.
Salmon lox toast:
- Toasted bread
- Herb cream cheese spread
- Scottish thin sliced salmon
- Caper/onion/lemon salsa
Timekeeper Distillery is located at 720 Grant St. in Wausau.
