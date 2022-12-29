News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Recipes to make New Year’s Eve special if celebrating at home

Timekeeper Distillery
Timekeeper Distillery(WSAW)
By Tony Langfellow and Erinn Taylor
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Whether you’re staying in or going out for New Year’s Eve, a signature drink and plate can make the night special.

Dan and Kimm Weber own Timekeeper Distillery. One of the featured drinks is Gold Rush. It’s served at Timekeepers but is simple enough to make at home.

Gold rush:

  • 2oz Timekeeper bourbon
  • 1oz fresh lemon juice
  • 3/4 oz honey syrup (boil a 2:1 ratio of honey to water)
  • Stir with ice and put into a glass with fresh ice.

If you need an appetizer idea, Dan suggests salmon lox toast.

Salmon lox toast:

  • Toasted bread
  • Herb cream cheese spread
  • Scottish thin sliced salmon
  • Caper/onion/lemon salsa

Timekeeper Distillery is located at 720 Grant St. in Wausau.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kwik Trip incident on 12-29
Authorities investigate report of stolen vehicle at Weston Kwik Trip, suspect evaluated at health care center
Investigators release name of teen found dead in Portage County, cause of death is likely hypothermia
Fire reported in Weston on Dec. 27
Crews investigating cause of fire at Weston business
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Rib Mountain water main break affecting traffic
Crews in Rib Mountain repair water main, continue restoration efforts

Latest News

Recipe from the Wisconsin Potato Growers Association
Tasty potato side dish to satisfy your holiday party guests
Steak and Potatoes Appetizer and Brie and Cranberry Potato Bites
Recipes: Steak and Potatoes Appetizer and Brie and Cranberry Potato Bites
Recipes from the Wisconsin Potato Growers Association
Quick and easy potato appetizers for your holiday parties
Recipes from the Wisconsin Beef Council
Elevating appetizers to the next level by adding beef