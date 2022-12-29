Recipes to make New Year’s Eve special if celebrating at home

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Whether you’re staying in or going out for New Year’s Eve, a signature drink and plate can make the night special.

Dan and Kimm Weber own Timekeeper Distillery. One of the featured drinks is Gold Rush. It’s served at Timekeepers but is simple enough to make at home.

Gold rush:

2oz Timekeeper bourbon

1oz fresh lemon juice

3/4 oz honey syrup (boil a 2:1 ratio of honey to water)

Stir with ice and put into a glass with fresh ice.

If you need an appetizer idea, Dan suggests salmon lox toast.

Salmon lox toast:

Toasted bread

Herb cream cheese spread

Scottish thin sliced salmon

Caper/onion/lemon salsa

Timekeeper Distillery is located at 720 Grant St. in Wausau.

