Northwoods YMCA opens registration for winter sports leagues

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The YMCA is offering another season of co-ed volleyball and basketball leagues starting Jan. 16.

The Y will run two leagues on Monday nights from 6-9 p.m., an A and a B League. Both leagues will feature round-robin play and a double-elimination tournament with the champions bringing home YMCA champion t-shirts. The league entry fee for A or B League is $150 per team. Monday night is reserved for 7 A-teams and 7 B-teams.

Another session of adult co-ed basketball is also starting on Jan. 19. The league will run on Thursday nights from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The league will also feature a round-robin play and a double elimination tournament with the champions bringing home YMCA champion t-shirts. The league entry fee is $150 per team and is reserved for 5 teams.

Registration is open now for these winter 2023 leagues. A complete list of rules and blank roster forms can be found on the Y’s website here.

For more information on these YMCA adult leagues, call Stephanie Dahlquist at 715-362-9622, x104, or email her at sdahlquist@ymcanw.org.

