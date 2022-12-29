Next year’s blueberry crop being saved by making snow

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Piling snow on plants seems like it would do more harm than good, but Chet Skippy of Chet’s Blueberry Farm said that is not so.

He has the same kind of snow maker you’d expect to see at a ski resort, and he says it comes in handy this time of year, as long as conditions are right. Skippy said he knows early on how the blueberry crop for the next year is going to turn out, as long as he takes care of the plants.

“In September you’ll really know how many buds you have. They’ll start showing up for the following year,” said Skippy.

Showing up that early means the buds are vulnerable to extreme cold, which is where a snowmaker comes in. “All the buds are sitting there in the open by themselves, and what you try to do is cover them up with snow, because if you get 20 below zero, 20 or 30 below zero, the buds will freeze,” said Skippy.

A layer of snow provides insulation from the freeze, but sometimes you have to supplement what mother nature provides. “The temperature has to be around 20 degrees, between 24 and zero. That’s ideal for making snow,” said Skippy.

Snow that’s too warm and wet will break the plants. If it’s too cold and dry, it will blow miles away from the intended target. Skippy said for that reason he’s waiting another eight to ten days to start making snow again. He wants his plants to be completely buried for the rest of the winter.

“If I can get them covered, and we don’t have a hard freeze, we should have a good crop this year,” said Skippy.

He learned from growers in Michigan about the snow trick. He said his journey to blueberry success has been trial and error, but he says it keeps him feeling young.

