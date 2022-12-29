News and First Alert Weather App
MCPL hosts free event to create charcuterie boards

By Sean White
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Many of us grew up using the food pyramid, but for kids and parents not familiar with the MyPlate nutrition guide that is now used, the Marathon County Public Library and Marathon County 4-H are offering a unique way to learn.

This program is free to all kids in grades 3 and up, and their guardians. Funding will be provided by Marathon County 4-H.

The event will be a hands-on activity where kids and their guardians will learn about the different MyPlate food groups and then create a charcuterie board with items from the various categories. Attendees will walk to the Wausau Winter Market indoor farmer’s market at Whitewater Musical Hall to gather ingredients and then head back to the library to assemble their charcuterie board.

The event will be held on Jan. 7 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at MCPL’s Wausau Headquarters at 300 N. First St. Space is limited and registration is required.

For more information or to register, call 715-261-7220.

