Man lost in Clark County located after 6-hour search

(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
THORP, Wis. (WSAW) - A 67-year-old man has been found safely after 6-hour search in Clark County.

Around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday night, a woman reported her 67-year-old brother was driving his truck when he got stuck near the area of S Butler Road and Middle Butler Forest Road in the township of Butler.

The woman said he left his vehicle and decided to cut through the woods. He then said he was lost before his phone lost power.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area with the Wisconsin DNR, the Clark County Mounted Search and Rescue Team, the Clark County Drone Team, the Marshfield Life Link Helicopter, Wings of Hope Search and Rescue and Loyal Officer Schar with his K9 in an effort to locate him. The Thorp Area Fire and Ambulance Service with the Township of Butler also responded to the incident to help.

The man was found around 3 a.m. Thursday morning. He was located about 5 miles away from his truck and was in good spirits.

