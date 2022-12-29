Henry, Ella were top baby names in 2022 at Aspirus Hospitals

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Nearly 3,000 babies were born at Aspirus Hospitals from Jan. 1 to Dec. 22. A total of 1,556 different names were given to those newborns and Aspirus has released the most popular baby names given throughout the system.

Here are the top baby names of 2022:

Boy

Henry (24)

Oliver (19)

Owen (17)

Girl

Ella (13)

Eleanor (13)

Olivia (13)

According to the Social Security Administration, these are the top baby names in the U.S. in 2021. 2022 names have not yet been released.

Top baby names in 2021 (WSAW)

