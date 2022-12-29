Henry, Ella were top baby names in 2022 at Aspirus Hospitals
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Nearly 3,000 babies were born at Aspirus Hospitals from Jan. 1 to Dec. 22. A total of 1,556 different names were given to those newborns and Aspirus has released the most popular baby names given throughout the system.
Here are the top baby names of 2022:
Boy
- Henry (24)
- Oliver (19)
- Owen (17)
Girl
- Ella (13)
- Eleanor (13)
- Olivia (13)
According to the Social Security Administration, these are the top baby names in the U.S. in 2021. 2022 names have not yet been released.
Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.