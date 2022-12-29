News and First Alert Weather App
Henry, Ella were top baby names in 2022 at Aspirus Hospitals

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Nearly 3,000 babies were born at Aspirus Hospitals from Jan. 1 to Dec. 22. A total of 1,556 different names were given to those newborns and Aspirus has released the most popular baby names given throughout the system.

Here are the top baby names of 2022:

Boy

  • Henry (24)
  • Oliver (19)
  • Owen (17)

Girl

  • Ella (13)
  • Eleanor (13)
  • Olivia (13)

According to the Social Security Administration, these are the top baby names in the U.S. in 2021. 2022 names have not yet been released.

Top baby names in 2021
Top baby names in 2021(WSAW)

