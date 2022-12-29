News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to retire with the Packers

(WBAY)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Former Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix has informed the team of his decision to retire with the Green Bay Packers.

Clinton-Dix was drafted by the Packers in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. In his four-plus seasons with Green Bay, he recorded 14 interceptions and three forced fumbles. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2016 after leading the team with five interceptions. He appeared in 71 regular season games from 2014-2018.

He was traded to the Washington Football Team during the 2018 regular season, then played in 16 games for the Chicago Bears in 2019.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kwik Trip incident on 12-29
Authorities investigate report of stolen vehicle at Weston Kwik Trip, suspect evaluated at health care center
Investigators release name of teen found dead in Portage County, cause of death is likely hypothermia
Fire reported in Weston on Dec. 27
Crews investigating cause of fire at Weston business
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Rib Mountain water main break affecting traffic
Crews in Rib Mountain repair water main, continue restoration efforts

Latest News

High School Sports
High School Sports
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) is tackled by Green Bay Packers safety...
Confident Packers’ defense ready for round two against Minnesota
Marshfield Columbus Vs. Pacelli
Sentry Classic tips off with local teams in action
FILE - Wisconsin's John Torchio (15) gestures to the crowd after running an interception back...
Wisconsin tops Oklahoma State in Guaranteed Rate Bowl to end season