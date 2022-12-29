Gov. Evers, DCF announce federal grant for domestic violence survivors

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Evers, together with Wisconsin Department of Children and Families Secretary Emilie Amundson, announced Wednesday that Wisconsin was awarded a $400,000 federal Safe Access for Victims’ Economic Security demonstration grant to implement comprehensive domestic violence services for survivors who need assistance accessing child support and parenting time services safely.

“With this federal grant, we’ll be able to better support parents who are survivors of domestic abuse as they work to rebuild their lives and achieve stability and financial security,” said Gov. Evers.

The SAVES demonstration grant funding was awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Administration for Children and Families.

“The SAVES demonstration grant will provide a pathway for domestic violence survivors to gain access to critical financial and parenting support to become financially empowered to live independent, violence-free lives,” said DCF Secretary Amundson.

SAVES is designed to develop, evaluate, and implement best practices to provide safe and full access to child support and parenting time services. DCF, along with one Tribal child support agency in Wisconsin and 12 child support agencies across the country, will use the funding to implement comprehensive domestic violence safety policies, procedures, and outreach activities to increase access to child support and parenting time services for parents experiencing domestic violence.

Wisconsin’s demonstration model, known as Wisconsin’s Network for Safety in Child Support, will be implemented in Brown, Kenosha, and St. Croix counties.

The project period for the SAVES demonstration is five years, and the project builds upon Gov. Evers and DCF’s overall commitment to providing domestic violence survivors with specialized, trauma-informed care that allows them to heal, access financial support, and create safe, stable lives for themselves and their children.

