Gas prices up nearly 30 cents in one week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The average price of unleaded regular gas is up nearly 30 cents in the Wausau area in just a week.

The average price in the Wausau area is now $3.03. Last week, it was $2.76. AAA says nationally, the demand for gasoline is up. That’s no surprise given the recent holiday travel season.

In Wisconsin, the average price is $2.94. The highest average prices in Wisconsin are mostly in state’s central and northern counties. Currently, the lowest average price is in Outagamie County at $2.79.

On year ago, the average price for unleaded gas in Wisconsin was $2.99.

