News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Gas prices up nearly 30 cents in one week

FILE PHOTO - Gas pump.
FILE PHOTO - Gas pump.(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The average price of unleaded regular gas is up nearly 30 cents in the Wausau area in just a week.

The average price in the Wausau area is now $3.03. Last week, it was $2.76. AAA says nationally, the demand for gasoline is up. That’s no surprise given the recent holiday travel season.

In Wisconsin, the average price is $2.94. The highest average prices in Wisconsin are mostly in state’s central and northern counties. Currently, the lowest average price is in Outagamie County at $2.79.

On year ago, the average price for unleaded gas in Wisconsin was $2.99.

Wausau average gas prices
Wausau average gas prices(AAA)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators release name of teen found dead in Portage County, cause of death is likely hypothermia
Fire reported in Weston on Dec. 27
Crews investigating cause of fire at Weston business
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Rib Mountain water main break affecting traffic
Crews in Rib Mountain working to repair water main break
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video

Latest News

Henry, Ella were top baby names in 2022 at Aspirus Hospitals
Fire in Stettin overnight at Veritas Steel
Fire in Stettin overnight at Veritas Steel
Police activity overnight at Weston Kwik Trip location
Police activity overnight at Weston Kwik Trip location
The 7 Things You Need To Know For Thursday, December 29th, 2022
The 7 Things You Need To Know For Thursday, December 29th, 2022