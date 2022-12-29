Gas prices up nearly 30 cents in one week
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The average price of unleaded regular gas is up nearly 30 cents in the Wausau area in just a week.
The average price in the Wausau area is now $3.03. Last week, it was $2.76. AAA says nationally, the demand for gasoline is up. That’s no surprise given the recent holiday travel season.
In Wisconsin, the average price is $2.94. The highest average prices in Wisconsin are mostly in state’s central and northern counties. Currently, the lowest average price is in Outagamie County at $2.79.
On year ago, the average price for unleaded gas in Wisconsin was $2.99.
