First Alert Weather: Relatively mild to end the year, some messy weather next week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunshine faded behind clouds on Thursday, but it was a rather mild day after the week-long stretch of much colder-than-typical temperatures for the later stages of December. Temperatures on Thursday topped out in the 40s in Central Wisconsin, while well in the 30s to around 40 in the Northwoods. A cold front will be sliding toward the area tonight. Ahead of the front, scattered rain showers are possible during the evening. As the front moves east, temperatures will slip back from the mid 30s to around 40 at midnight, into the upper 20s to low 30s by daybreak on Friday.

Clouds will be common Friday morning, breaking for some sun during the afternoon. Temperatures will be slipping back through the 20s as the day goes along.

New Year’s Eve Saturday is mostly cloudy and milder than average with highs in the mid 30s. There could be some snow showers around Saturday night as we are ringing in the New Year in North Central Wisconsin. Not much in the way of accumulation is expected. Considerable cloudiness for the first day of 2023 on Sunday. Highs in the mid 30s.

Monday is when the next weather maker could begin to affect the area. There are some differences in opinion between the long-range weather models. Still, it does appear that rain showers, perhaps mixed with snow showers, could move into the region Monday afternoon into the early evening. With the track of the low expected to either go to the west of Wisconsin or perhaps right through the state, odds are favoring a rain producer locally. Wet weather is forecast Monday night into Tuesday morning, tapering to rain showers, that could turn over to snow showers Tuesday afternoon. Highs on Monday around 40, while in the upper 30s on Tuesday.

More clouds than sun Wednesday and chillier with highs in the upper 20s. Next Thursday has some sunshine with highs in the mid 20s.

