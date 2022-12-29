First Alert Weather: Near-record highs Thursday, above average heading into the New Year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mixed precipitation with freezing rain fell overnight, leading to some icy roadways in some locations in Northwestern Wisconsin Thursday night. Precipitation has cleared the region, but can’t rule out a possible drizzle for the afternoon.

Overcast skies continue Thursday, but high temperatures will be warmer and well above average during the afternoon due to a warm front moving through the region and allowing for warmer air to flow in. Highs make a run towards the low 40s, nearing our daily record high. We likely won’t tie or surpass the current record, but we will get close. A possible drizzle of rain during the afternoon hours.

A few precipitation chances between Thursday evening and the start of the New Year. These precipitation chances won’t be a big snow producer for the region, but rather periods of frozen preslopitation creating problems on area roads throughout the weekend. At this time, it looks like this will be mainly a rain shower producer during the daytime hours Thursday through Sunday afternoons, with areas of sleet and freezing rain possible for Thursday, Friday, and Sunday mornings. Not everyone will see precipitation.

Highs on Thursday will warm near or to 40 degrees during the afternoon. Skies will remain overcast. A cold front will then rebound our high temperatures Friday through the weekend, down the low to mid-30s. However, high temperatures should remain above freezing for most. Another shot at hitting the 40s next work week on Tuesday ahead of our next weather maker. Rain showers likely Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.