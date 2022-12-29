News and First Alert Weather App
Edgar’s Dahlke talks journey to Boulder, addition of Coach Prime

The former Edgar standout is a member of the University of Colorado football program
By Ben Helwig
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Venturing from Edgar to Boulder, Austin Dahlke felt Colorado was a good fit for him in both academics and athletics. The former Wildcat star jumped at the chance to continue his football career as a member of the Buffaloes.

“It wasn’t a hard decision to make once the offer came through,” said Dahlke.

Dahlke admits the transition from high school to college was a difficult one, but now he feels he’s settled in.

”It took a little bit of adjusting at first, but after a while, I was getting better every day,” said Dahlke. “I’m just continuing to put in that work and I’m starting to adjust really well to it.”

Success comes naturally for Dahlke. He went 46-4 in his career at Edgar. including a perfect season in 2020. Upon hearing Deion Sanders would be the next head coach at Colorado, visions of more success jumped into Dahlke’s mind.

“Coming from Edgar, I’m used to winning all the time and I have a winning chip on my shoulder,” said Dahlke. “I know he brings that too and he can take it to a whole other level so I’m really excited to see what he can bring for us.”

Sanders, known now as ‘Coach Prime’, takes over at Colorado after the Buffs went just 1-11 in 2022. The former NFL and MLB superstar came over from Jackson State, where Sanders led the team to a perfect regular season mark in 2022.

“It was pretty exciting,” said Dahlke. “It’s not something you hear every day. He’s one of the greatest NFL players of all time, an NFL legend. It was just really exciting news for our program.”

Dahlke said Sanders has already laid out a vision for what the team will become.

“He met with us one time and with our team and he basically laid it all out for us and told us how things are going to change,” said Dahlke. “I’m excited about it. Really.”

The excitement around Sanders has warranted national attention. Dahlke understands the hype, but knows he and his team will be better for it.

“The ‘Prime Effect’ baby,” said Dahlke. “He’s got that energy about him and the winning mentality to know how to get that done.”

Dahlke, Sanders and Colorado begin their 2023 season Sept. 2 at TCU.

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to retire with the Packers