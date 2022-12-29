DNR confirms CWD in harvested deer in Town of Lincoln

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR has confirmed a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease in Buffalo County in the town of Lincoln. The deer was a hunter-harvested 2-year-old doe and is the first confirmed wild deer CWD-positive detection in Buffalo County.

As required by state law, the DNR has enacted a 3-year baiting and feeding ban in counties where CWD has been detected. Deer baiting and feeding have been banned in Buffalo County since 2018 due to CWD detections in adjacent counties. Following state law, the DNR will renew a 3-year baiting and feeding ban in Buffalo County.

More information regarding baiting and feeding regulations is available here.

The DNR and the Buffalo County Deer Advisory Council will be hosting a public meeting on Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held at the CFC School Auditorium S2770 Hwy 35 in Fountain City. DNR staff will provide information about CWD in Wisconsin, local CWD testing efforts, and disease surveillance options being considered.

The DNR asks deer hunters in Buffalo County to assist with efforts to identify where CWD occurs. Those harvesting deer within 10 miles of the newly detected CWD-positive case are especially encouraged to have their harvested adult deer tested for CWD.

Hunters still have opportunities to harvest deer in Buffalo County. The Antlerless-Only Holiday Hunt is open through Jan. 1, and the archery season is open through Jan. 8.

In addition to submitting samples for CWD testing, hunters are also encouraged to properly dispose of deer carcass waste by locating a designated dumpster, transfer station, or landfill location near you. Proper carcass disposal helps slow the spread of CWD by removing potentially infected deer carcasses from the landscape.

