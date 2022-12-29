Crews battle overnight fire at town of Stettin business

TOWN OF STETTIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Fire officials say no one was injured in an overnight fire at Veritas Steel in the town of Stettin.

The call came in shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday.

Fire officials say the blaze was contained to one section of the building, and the scene was cleared at around 3:40 a.m.

There is not an official damage estimate available at this time, but SAFER Fire District Chief Josh Finke told NewsChannel 7 that there was a “fair amount of damage to one system” in the plant.

