Crews battle overnight fire at town of Stettin business

By Erinn Taylor
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:01 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOWN OF STETTIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Fire officials say no one was injured in an overnight fire at Veritas Steel in the town of Stettin.

The call came in shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday.

Fire officials say the blaze was contained to one section of the building, and the scene was cleared at around 3:40 a.m.

There is not an official damage estimate available at this time, but SAFER Fire District Chief Josh Finke told NewsChannel 7 that there was a “fair amount of damage to one system” in the plant.

