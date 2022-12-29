Abbotsford native up for Educator Grammy

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A teacher from central Wisconsin could be represented at the Grammys in Los Angeles this February.

Abbotsford native Marisa Frank is being celebrated for teaching music. She now lives and teaches in Nashville. Frank is one of 10 finalists for the Grammy’s 2023 Music Educator award.

The winner will receive a $10,000 award and a matching grant to support their school’s music program.

“I work at a Title I school, where the majority of my kids come from low-income, minority backgrounds. It’s not just about music performance itself. It’s actually about teaching kids how to use music to elevate their voices, and also about the pursuit of excellence,” said Frank.

There were about 1,200 nominees. Frank still doesn’t know who nominated her. Having grown up in Abbotsford and cutting her teeth at the Wausau Conservatory, she’s still pinching herself.

“You know, when you’re a little girl.. thinking about going to the Grammys, it’s just, it’s just... it’s surreal is what it is. I’m really grateful to the recording academy and to the Grammy museum for, you know, seeing something in my kids and in my program,” said Frank.

She says she’ll find out in early February if she wins. If she does-- then fly out to Los Angeles. The Grammys take place on Feb. 5.

