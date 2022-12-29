40-foot snowman Snowmy Kromer welcomes visitors in Minocqua

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - Frosty the snowman has some competition this year. A 40-foot snowman named Snowmy Kromer is making the Minocqua Visitors Bureau his home.

Snowmy Kromer welcomes all visitors coming into Minocqua on Highway 51.

“We love having the snowman here. He’s a great attraction,” said Krystal Westfahl, the executive director of the Let’s Minocqua Visitors Bureau. “This is day 3 of our Snowmy Kromer build.”

Snowmy’s last winter appearance was back in 2019. Building the snowman is a tradition that’s been around for decades but depends on the weather. “Obviously we rely on mother nature for that and she has outdone herself this year,” said Westfahl.

Then community members come in to help collect the snow for Snowmy. “He gets filled up with a backhoe and a bunch of guys coming out to, I like to call it stomping the grapes. They push all the snow down around the edges,” said Westfahl.

Snowmy’s base is held together by hundreds of feet of wooden snow fencing. The Minocqua Fire Department lends a helping hand in securing the base.

“Then we have the fire department come over and dump about 600 gallons of water on the first layer. We let that freeze overnight. Then the second layer goes on, then 3rd layer goes on the 2nd day,” said Westfahl.

The snowman is named after Stormy Kromer, the hat company based in Michigan. “They made a size 94 hat for our snowman almost a decade ago,” said Westfahl.

Snowmy Kromer is so popular that he even has his own merchandise at the visitor’s bureau. The money earned from the merch goes towards the fencing for future snowmen.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.