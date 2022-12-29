3 charged in murder of Milwaukee postal employee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - United States Attorney Gregory Haanstad of the Eastern District of Wisconsin announced that on Dec. 28, a federal criminal complaint had been issued charging three individuals with offenses for the killing of a USPS letter carrier on Dec. 9.

The complaint alleges that Kevin McCaa, 36, and Charles Ducksworth Jr., 26, both of Milwaukee, murdered or were involved in the murder of a postal employee. The complaint also alleges that McCaa and Ducksworth Jr. discharged a firearm related to the incident. If convicted of either offense, each individual could face up to life in prison.

The complaint also charges another Milwaukee resident, Shanelle McCoy, 34, with providing false statements to law enforcement investigating the murder and committing misprision of a felony.

The complaint also contains additional charges against McCaa and Ducksworth Jr. The complaint alleges that on or about Dec. 27, Ducksworth Jr. possessed marijuana with the intent to distribute it and possessed a firearm during and in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime which would result in a sentence of five years to life upon conviction.

Finally, the complaint alleges that on or about Dec. 27, McCaa possessed ammunition despite being a convicted felon. The offense of unlawful possession of ammunition.

“I am proud of the hard work of all the agencies involved. We are one step closer to bringing these individuals to justice. I and the entire Milwaukee Police Department send our sincere condolences to the Cross family and to the USPS for their loss.” said Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman.

