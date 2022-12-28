Wisconsin tops Oklahoma State in Guaranteed Rate Bowl to end season

PHOENIX, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Badgers ended their season on a high note late Tuesday night, besting Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl 24-17.

Wisconsin opened the scoring with a field goal on their first drive of the game. It appeared they were headed for more points on drive number two, but quarterback Chase Wolf threw an interception in the end zone to give the Cowboys life. The very next play from scrimmage Oklahoma State quarterback Garret Rangel made a short pass to Stephon Johnson Jr. who proceeded to slice and dice his way through defenders for an 84-yard touchdown. After the first quarter, the Cowboys led 7-3.

The second quarter was the biggest for the Badgers. Wisconsin scored on back-to-back possessions in the frame, the first a short run by Chez Mellusi and the second on a Wolf pass to Hayden Rucci for 15 yards. At halftime, Wisconsin led 17-7.

In the third quarter, the Badgers’ defense came up with a big play. Rangel was intercepted by Jay Shaw, setting Wisconsin up with good field position. From there, Braelon Allen would break free on a 20-yard touchdown run to give the Badgers a 24-7 lead.

Oklahoma State kept things interesting in the fourth quarter, by scoring ten unanswered points. However, a Cederick Dort Jr. interception with under three minutes to go in the game sealed the deal for Wisconsin, giving them the bowl victory.

Wolf played exceptionally in place of Graham Mertz. The senior quarterback was 16-26 for 116 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Allen led the ground game with 116 yards and a touchdown. Mellusi had 77 yards on the ground while Skyler Bell had one carry for 44 yards.

The game marked Wisconsin’s 21st straight appearance in a bowl. They’ve now won eight of their last nine bowl game appearances.

Wisconsin finishes the season 7-6.

