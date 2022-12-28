Wisconsin homeowners to receive average lottery credit of $213

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - This month, Wisconsin homeowners will receive a little relief on their property tax bills.

The Lottery and Gaming Credit is a credit that provides direct property tax relief to qualifying taxpayers on their property tax bills. Lottery proceeds are paid into a separate segregated state fund. The lottery credit is displayed on tax bills as a reduction of property taxes due.

This year, the credit is an estimated $213 on average. It’s slightly lower than last year’s average credit of $230, but higher than the 2020 credit of $160 or the 2019 credit of $184.

“The high average Lottery Credit this year is due to another very healthy year in the Wisconsin Lottery,” said Peter Barca, Wisconsin Department of Revenue Secretary. “Strong sales pushed the average credit above $200 once again.”

Cindy Polzin, Wisconsin Lottery Director noted, “It has been another great year thanks to our retail partners and our players, and Wisconsin homeowners are winners too!”

Overall, the Lottery Credit has over $319.8 million available for distribution to Wisconsin homeowners for property taxes levied in 2022. Since 1988, the Wisconsin Lottery has provided over $5.1 billion in property tax relief to eligible Wisconsin homeowners. The amount of the credit varies throughout the state depending on the tax rate of the school district.

The Lottery Credit is shown on tax bills as a reduction of property taxes due. If a taxpayer pays their taxes in two or more installments, the credit is applied to the first installment. The credit is paid by the state to counties or municipalities on the fourth Monday in March. The county or municipality receiving the payment settles with overlying taxing jurisdictions.

Click here for more information from the Department of Revenue.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.