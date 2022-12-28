News and First Alert Weather App
UW Health offers occupational therapy

UW Health patient and doctor discussing treatment.
UW Health patient and doctor discussing treatment.(UW Health)
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:50 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - For some breast cancer patients, adjusting to life after treatment is complicated. It often includes radiation or chemotherapy, but a form of treatment that is rarely discussed is occupational therapy.

At UW Health occupational therapy combines physical, psychological, and cognitive therapy. It aims to help patients get back to an active lifestyle.

“I think it’s a real opportunity to be able to connect and to kind of dive into their whole life,” says UW Health Occupational Therapist Mary Ellen Drumm.

“And an occupational therapist actually came to my hospital bedside and walked me through a range of motion exercises as well as a home exercise program,” says patient Amanda Walsh.

UW Health is reminding patients to take care of their well-being after treatment. They encourage patients to do easy at-home exercises, monitor any pain, and get back into a routine. If an old routine is too challenging, they will help you find a new one.

