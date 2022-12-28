Santa Greg donates $60K to Marshfield Children’s Hospital

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Children’s Hospital had a special visitor on Tuesday: Santa! This is the 8th year Greg Cemke, ‘Santa Greg’ delivered a generous cash donation and thousands of toys.

Santa Greg also came before Christmas but said he came back because there were so many children in the hospital with RSV that he needed to make another trip back from the north pole to bring some cheer after the holidays.

Santa Greg says he couldn’t do it alone. He raised $60,000 this year for a Child Life Kids Getaway Lounge.

“Santa is the happiest guy in the world with all these people helping him,” said Cemke. “The focus this year was on mental health, and we need to get the kids out of their rooms and socialize.”

“Over the last few years our playrooms and teen lounges have been closed just due to covid and in that time a lot of teens especially got comfortable kind of isolating,” said McKenzie Tischauser, Certified Child Life Specialist.

The goal is for children to socialize with other kids throughout the year in a welcoming environment, but on Tuesday got to socialize with a special visitor, Santa Greg.

“Have them smile, and have them say, ‘oh there’s Santa’ it just pulls at my heartstrings, and that’s why I’m back,” said Cemke.

Back for the 8th time, for what he calls his second life. Santa Greg said he was in a major ATV accident and was treated by Marshfield Medical System.

“I should not be here….and my second life is to help children, okay, and to be with them and to help them and to put smiles on their faces and their parent’s faces,” said Cemke.

“We have families that just cry because we whether or not they’d be in the hospital or not this is something they would not be able to afford for their child,” said Tischauser.

Hospital staff said what was there on Tuesday was only a small amount of the gifts. Thousands more were given out before and on Christmas.

Santa Greg has one more special announcement. He’s begun fundraising for next year. The goal is to get a facility dog for children to socialize with. If you’d like to help him raise money or donate gifts you can email christmasinjulycharitywi.gmail.com or call 715-370-1661.

You can also follow the Christmas in July Charity Facebook page here or take a look at the website.

Staff at the hospital said they are in most need of toys for teens.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.