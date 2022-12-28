News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Santa Greg donates $60K to Marshfield Children’s Hospital

By Hannah Borchert
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Children’s Hospital had a special visitor on Tuesday: Santa! This is the 8th year Greg Cemke, ‘Santa Greg’ delivered a generous cash donation and thousands of toys.

Santa Greg also came before Christmas but said he came back because there were so many children in the hospital with RSV that he needed to make another trip back from the north pole to bring some cheer after the holidays.

Santa Greg says he couldn’t do it alone. He raised $60,000 this year for a Child Life Kids Getaway Lounge.

“Santa is the happiest guy in the world with all these people helping him,” said Cemke. “The focus this year was on mental health, and we need to get the kids out of their rooms and socialize.”

“Over the last few years our playrooms and teen lounges have been closed just due to covid and in that time a lot of teens especially got comfortable kind of isolating,” said McKenzie Tischauser, Certified Child Life Specialist.

The goal is for children to socialize with other kids throughout the year in a welcoming environment, but on Tuesday got to socialize with a special visitor, Santa Greg.

“Have them smile, and have them say, ‘oh there’s Santa’ it just pulls at my heartstrings, and that’s why I’m back,” said Cemke.

Back for the 8th time, for what he calls his second life. Santa Greg said he was in a major ATV accident and was treated by Marshfield Medical System.

“I should not be here….and my second life is to help children, okay, and to be with them and to help them and to put smiles on their faces and their parent’s faces,” said Cemke.

“We have families that just cry because we whether or not they’d be in the hospital or not this is something they would not be able to afford for their child,” said Tischauser.

Hospital staff said what was there on Tuesday was only a small amount of the gifts. Thousands more were given out before and on Christmas.

Santa Greg has one more special announcement. He’s begun fundraising for next year. The goal is to get a facility dog for children to socialize with. If you’d like to help him raise money or donate gifts you can email christmasinjulycharitywi.gmail.com or call 715-370-1661.

You can also follow the Christmas in July Charity Facebook page here or take a look at the website.

Staff at the hospital said they are in most need of toys for teens.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news
Portage County Sheriff’s Department investigating teen’s death
Woman and dog killed in Lincoln County crash
Tommy Lee Wilkes
Suspect in Christmas Eve armed robbery now in custody
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Wausau home
City of Wausau homeowners can apply for no-cost home repairs

Latest News

UW Health patient and doctor discussing treatment.
UW Health offers occupational therapy
Children's Hospital gets $60,000 Donation
Children's Hospital gets $60,000 Donation
Chances for flurries and light snow showers return to the Northwoods Tuesday
First Alert Weather: Milder temps as flurries and patchy freezing drizzle pushes into the Northwoods Tuesday
Wildwood Zoo
Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield accepting Christmas tree donations for zoo animals