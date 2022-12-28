New Wausau firefighters in training after lengthy hiring process

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Having someone there to respond to your emergency, is crucial. That’s why the Wausau Fire Department has been working hard, since the fall, to hire for 17 open firefighter positions. Fire Chief Bob Barteck said the first round of interviews consisted of 39 candidates.

Chief Barteck said he’s happy to report they’ve filled all 17 positions, “It’s a relief to have the hiring and the recruitment done, but now starts the heavy work.”

Training is underway at the department for three new hires including Autumm Oertel who is training to become a firefighter and paramedic. Wednesday was her fourth day of in-house training at Station 1 in Wausau.

“We’re doing some rescue training right now, down firefighter scenarios, rescuing out of a building, just kind of using our webbing, using our different tools just to wrap up a victim and pull them out,” said Oertel. She added that the station lowered requirements for firefighter one and basic EMT training.

“We saw a flurry of activity of applicants coming to us,” said Chief Barteck. “Due to our increased call volume that we’ve experienced over the recent years, we’ve really struggled to meet our day-to-day call volume with the staffing that we have in-house.”

The chief assured the hiring process change will not impact the quality of training.

“Our requirements for our street-trained firefighter/paramedics for the City of Wausau have not changed. What is changed, is where we hire them so we hire them now at a lower education level. We provide the education in-house and when they deploy on the street you’re going to find the same great quality care that we’ve been delivering will continue,” said Chief Barteck.

It’s a win-win for the station and the new staff. Oertel said she has always had a dream of becoming a firefighter, inspired by family members in the field. Now, thanks to the change, she can get a head start on her journey.

“I was kind of around it my entire life, that’s what really got me into this career. Once I started parametric school, it was an automatic yes, this is what I want to do,” she said.

Training at the station with the experienced staff has only furthered that passion. Oertel said she is glad to have the chance to get some full-time experience and pick the brains of those teaching her.

The other 14 hires are finishing up some academy training and will be starting at the station in February.

Chief Barteck said having more staff will completely change the way the station runs. He said, ”What we have occurring in the department is we’re very busy on the EMS side and frequently we had engines arriving at fires with only two firefighters on it. An officer and an engineer. So now we are going to have each of those engines staffed with three to four.”

That’s part of the new staffing model the chief hopes to roll out in early 2024 once all the staff is caught up to speed on training.

Nine of the new staff member’s employment is fully funded by a federal SAFER grant.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.