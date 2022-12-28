News and First Alert Weather App
Local kids enjoy their winter break at Sylvan Hill

Sylvan Hill has extended holiday hours through Sunday
By Sean White
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Warmer temperatures are making for great weather for kids to enjoy during their winter break from school.

Sylvan Hill and 3M Park in Wausau saw a lot of those kids have fun on their sleds and tubes Wednesday.

Sylvan Hill will be having special holiday hours this week and will be open from 1:30-5 p.m. and again from 6-9:30 p.m. every day through Sunday.

