News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Kronenwetter kicks off third annual snowman contest

Need a last minute gift? Try Snowman Soup
(tcw-wvue)
By Sean White
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Village of Kronenwetter’s Snowman-Making Contest begins Jan. 1. All kids aged 18 years and younger are invited to build their best snowy creations and submit a photo to the Village.

“This is a great way to get out and enjoy our Wisconsin winters,” said Village of Kronenwetter Planning Technician William Gau. “Last year we got an upside-down snowman. We love seeing all the creativity from the residents.”

Mail, drop off, or email a photo to jpoyer@kronenwetter.org. Simply include parent or guardian names, sculptors names, age, mailing address, and phone number. Sculptors are encouraged to pose in the picture with their creation.

Submit your photos any time from Jan. 1-March 1. Contest categories include best teamwork, largest snowman, most classic, most creative, and a random winner. Winning sculptors will receive a prize. Winners will be announced around early to mid-March. All photo submissions will be posted on the Village of Kronenwetter Facebook page.

For more details, visit the Village of Kronenwetter website here.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Investigators release name of teen found dead in Portage County, cause of death is likely hypothermia
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Fire reported in Weston on Dec. 27
Crews investigating cause of fire at Weston business
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
J.J. Watt announces retirement in Twitter post

Latest News

New firefighters are in training at Wausau Fire Department.
New Wausau firefighters in training after lengthy hiring process
Gov. Evers launches housing program for homelessness and opioid use disorders
Rib Mountain water main break
Crews in Rib Mountain working to repair water main break
Tests show Deterrius Coleman died of hypothermia
Death of teen found in snow in Portage Co. no longer suspicious