Kronenwetter kicks off third annual snowman contest

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Village of Kronenwetter’s Snowman-Making Contest begins Jan. 1. All kids aged 18 years and younger are invited to build their best snowy creations and submit a photo to the Village.

“This is a great way to get out and enjoy our Wisconsin winters,” said Village of Kronenwetter Planning Technician William Gau. “Last year we got an upside-down snowman. We love seeing all the creativity from the residents.”

Mail, drop off, or email a photo to jpoyer@kronenwetter.org. Simply include parent or guardian names, sculptors names, age, mailing address, and phone number. Sculptors are encouraged to pose in the picture with their creation.

Submit your photos any time from Jan. 1-March 1. Contest categories include best teamwork, largest snowman, most classic, most creative, and a random winner. Winning sculptors will receive a prize. Winners will be announced around early to mid-March. All photo submissions will be posted on the Village of Kronenwetter Facebook page.

For more details, visit the Village of Kronenwetter website here.

